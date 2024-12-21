Controversy Over Prosecution Sanction Against Kejriwal in Excise Policy Scam
A controversy has arisen over alleged claims that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the prosecution of Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam. Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, refute these claims, suggesting they are attempts to divert attention from political matters before upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi, including Chief Minister Atishi, have dismissed allegations suggesting that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam.
The Enforcement Directorate has not received any official sanction, sparking AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia to question these claims, terming them a diversion from BJP's actions.
As BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenges AAP's position, the political tension intensifies with looming assembly elections and ongoing inquiries into Kejriwal's past actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Excise policy: Delhi HC refuses to prepone hearing on Kejriwal's plea in money laundering case
High-Profile Bail in Money Laundering Case: Pooja Singhal Walks Free
Gehena Vasisth Speaks Out Amid Ongoing Money Laundering Probe
Stalled Justice: Over a Quarter of Money Laundering Cases Await Trial
Rs 2,500 Crore Assets Restitution: ED Commences Action in Choksi Money Laundering Case