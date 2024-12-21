Controversy Over Prosecution Sanction Against Kejriwal in Excise Policy Scam

Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi, including Chief Minister Atishi, have dismissed allegations suggesting that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate has not received any official sanction, sparking AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia to question these claims, terming them a diversion from BJP's actions.

As BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenges AAP's position, the political tension intensifies with looming assembly elections and ongoing inquiries into Kejriwal's past actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)