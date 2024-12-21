National Conference Rebukes Mehbooba Mufti's Ration Card Claims
The National Conference criticized Mehbooba Mufti's claims about the cancellation of ration cards, calling them 'unfounded.' The party's spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, accused Mufti of attempting to gain attention. He also cited PDP's past actions, which he alleged were detrimental to the region's poor.
- Country:
- India
The National Conference has strongly refuted claims made by Mehbooba Mufti regarding the cancellation of ration cards for thousands of below-poverty-line individuals, labeling her allegations as baseless and a desperate attempt to capture headlines.
According to the party's chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, such accusations have no place in politics. He criticized Mehbooba Mufti's effort to incite controversy, pointing out that it was under the PDP-BJP government that ration entitlements were significantly reduced.
Sadiq highlighted past controversies during Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, such as her harsh policies towards Kashmiris, and affirmed that the current government is committed to rectifying past injustices by fulfilling its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
"Don't have courage to discuss Adani issue": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after BJP calls Rahul Gandhi "traitor of highest order"
Parliamentary Storm: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Drama
BJP filing applications with election commission for deletion of large number of votes in Delhi ahead of polls: AAP chief Kejriwal.
BJP had planned to go ahead with govt swearing-in without Shinde if he remained stubborn: Raut