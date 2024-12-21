National Conference Rebukes Mehbooba Mufti's Ration Card Claims

The National Conference has strongly refuted claims made by Mehbooba Mufti regarding the cancellation of ration cards for thousands of below-poverty-line individuals, labeling her allegations as baseless and a desperate attempt to capture headlines.

According to the party's chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, such accusations have no place in politics. He criticized Mehbooba Mufti's effort to incite controversy, pointing out that it was under the PDP-BJP government that ration entitlements were significantly reduced.

Sadiq highlighted past controversies during Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, such as her harsh policies towards Kashmiris, and affirmed that the current government is committed to rectifying past injustices by fulfilling its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)