AAP Dominates Punjab Municipal Polls Amid Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as the big winner in Punjab's municipal elections, securing a decisive victory in Patiala and leading in key areas like Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Conversely, Congress maintained an edge in Amritsar and Phagwara, demonstrating their continued influence in these regions.

The elections witnessed participation in five municipal corporations along with 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, drawing more than 3,300 candidates and facilitating over 37 lakh voters. The polling was conducted across 3,809 booths with strict security arrangements to ensure fair play, yet the process was not without its criticisms.

Accompanied by claims of fake voting and procedural violations, the elections saw heated exchanges between opposing party supporters. Accusations flew thick and fast within Patiala, involving prominent figures like BJP's Tarun Chugh and Punjab AAP President Aman Arora. Despite challenges, AAP hailed their victory as a historic win, attributing success to pro-people governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)