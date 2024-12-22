Maharashtra CM Allocates Key Portfolios Amid Speculation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially allocated portfolios to his cabinet, keeping the pivotal Home department for himself. This decision follows more than two weeks after he took the oath of office.

Fadnavis will additionally oversee the Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity departments, as confirmed in a statement released on Saturday. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been assigned the Urban Development, Housing, and Public Works Department.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes the NCP and Shiv Sena, emerged victorious in the assembly elections, capturing 230 out of 288 total seats. While there was speculation about the allocation of the Home portfolio, Fadnavis's retention reflects the BJP's significant influence following their election success.

(With inputs from agencies.)