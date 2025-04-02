Congress and BJP Clash Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju amidst a storm of opposition from the Congress. The bill, which Rijiju claims is in national interest, has been denounced by the opposition as an attempt to undermine Muslim rights.

Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi critiqued the government's approach, pointing out the lack of a clause-by-clause discussion in the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He stated that the bill contravenes constitutional rights and could disrupt national harmony. His calls were echoed by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi who staged a protest at Parliament.

Rijiju, however, criticized the opposition's stance as politically motivated. Emphasizing the depth of consideration behind the bill, he asserted that logical opposition would be met with answers. The legislative battle lines are drawn, with both BJP and Congress issuing whips to their MPs, leaving the outcome to numerical strengths in the house.

(With inputs from agencies.)