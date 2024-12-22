Left Menu

DMK Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The DMK's executive committee, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly defaming Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party called Shah's remarks unacceptable, accusing them of tarnishing India's parliamentary democracy. They dismissed BJP's actions as diversions and praised members' protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:08 IST
DMK Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, the DMK's executive committee meeting, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, accusing him of defaming Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Dravidian party, chaired by Stalin, described Shah's remarks as unacceptable and a serious blot on India's parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime.

Furthermore, the DMK dismissed the BJP's actions in Parliament as mere diversions from the controversial comments, commending party members for their state-wide protests and active opposition in both Houses of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024