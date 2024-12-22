DMK Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The DMK's executive committee, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly defaming Babasaheb Ambedkar. The party called Shah's remarks unacceptable, accusing them of tarnishing India's parliamentary democracy. They dismissed BJP's actions as diversions and praised members' protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, the DMK's executive committee meeting, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, accusing him of defaming Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The Dravidian party, chaired by Stalin, described Shah's remarks as unacceptable and a serious blot on India's parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime.
Furthermore, the DMK dismissed the BJP's actions in Parliament as mere diversions from the controversial comments, commending party members for their state-wide protests and active opposition in both Houses of Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EVM Controversy Sparks Debate on Parliamentary Democracy in Maharashtra
Satyendar Jain Sues BJP's Bansuri Swaraj for Defamation
Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit
Court to Decide on Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP
Crackdown on Defamation: Nine Journalists Face Legal Action in Pakistan