DMK Condemns Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

In a bold statement, the DMK's executive committee meeting, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, accusing him of defaming Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Dravidian party, chaired by Stalin, described Shah's remarks as unacceptable and a serious blot on India's parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime.

Furthermore, the DMK dismissed the BJP's actions in Parliament as mere diversions from the controversial comments, commending party members for their state-wide protests and active opposition in both Houses of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)