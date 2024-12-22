Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer,' Kuwait's highest honor, for his role in strengthening relations between India and Kuwait. This prestigious accolade, typically conferred upon heads of state and foreign dignitaries, marks the 20th international recognition for Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Kuwait's most prestigious accolade, 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer.' The award was handed over by Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Sunday.

The commendation highlights Modi's efforts in bolstering the longstanding ties between India and Kuwait, as reported by KUNA, the country's state-run news agency. This recognition marks the 20th such international honor for Modi, reflecting his significant global stature.

'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is traditionally awarded to heads of state, foreign royal family members, and sovereign dignitaries. Past recipients include notable figures like former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, as well as Prince Charles, adding remarkable prestige to this acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

