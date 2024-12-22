Prime Minister Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Kuwait's most prestigious accolade, 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer.' The award was handed over by Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Sunday.

The commendation highlights Modi's efforts in bolstering the longstanding ties between India and Kuwait, as reported by KUNA, the country's state-run news agency. This recognition marks the 20th such international honor for Modi, reflecting his significant global stature.

'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is traditionally awarded to heads of state, foreign royal family members, and sovereign dignitaries. Past recipients include notable figures like former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, as well as Prince Charles, adding remarkable prestige to this acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)