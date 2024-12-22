Yogi Adityanath: A Social Media Powerhouse

The official handle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on microblogging platform X achieved a milestone, amassing 6 million followers. This impressive figure reflects his active digital presence and commitment to addressing public concerns, according to a government statement released Sunday.

Chief Minister Adityanath leads by example, actively engaging with the public through various social media platforms. His personal X account has attracted 30.9 million followers, while his Instagram and WhatsApp channels have 13.1 million and over 3.5 million followers respectively, showcasing his widespread influence.

Adityanath's robust social media strategy complements his grassroots efforts, such as engaging with children at events, listening to public grievances during 'Janata Darshan', and ensuring swift action on complaints via social media. His approach underscores the dynamic mix of digital outreach and in-person communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)