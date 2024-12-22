Left Menu

DMK Rebukes Amit Shah for Defaming Ambedkar: Calls Out Centre's Partiality

The DMK's executive committee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for defaming Dr. Ambedkar. Amidst demands for Tamil Nadu fishermen's release and Katchatheevu's retrieval, the party rebuked the BJP for insufficient cyclone relief funds and condemned the 'One Nation One Election' proposal. Protests against the BJP were praised.

Updated: 22-12-2024 16:39 IST
The DMK's executive committee, led by party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for defaming Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. In a resolution, the Dravidian party described Shah's comments as a 'blot' on Parliamentary democracy under the BJP regime.

To divert attention from these comments, the DMK accused the BJP of orchestrating 'dramas' both inside and outside Parliament. Meanwhile, the party commended its state-wide protests and efforts by MPs to oppose the minister in both Houses of Parliament.

Additionally, the DMK urged the Centre to release Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka and to retrieve Katchatheevu island. Criticism also targeted insufficient cyclone relief funds, opposition to the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, and the AIADMK's support for tungsten mining legislation. Party resolutions also addressed partial underfunding of the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

