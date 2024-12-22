Road Mishap in Raje's Convoy: Close Call in Pali

In a narrow escape for former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, three policemen were injured when a vehicle in her convoy overturned on Sunday in Rajasthan's Pali district. The incident arose as the car tried to evade a motorcycle, police officials reported.

The mishap took place while Raje was en route to Mundara village to express condolences to former minister Otaram Dewasi over his mother's demise. Pali SP Chuna Ram Jat confirmed that seven policemen were onboard the affected vehicle, with some sustaining minor injuries.

In the aftermath, a BJP leader, who was trailing the overturned vehicle, quickly responded by assisting the injured officers and ensuring their transport to a medical facility. The accident underscores the risks involved in high-profile convoys negotiating busy routes.

