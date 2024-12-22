Left Menu

Parliamentary Chaos: Opposition and Ruling Party Blame Game

In Gujarat, Congress and BJP have accused each other of causing disruptions during the Winter Session of Parliament. Congress claims that BJP incited chaos to stifle discussions, while BJP holds Congress responsible for hindering proceedings. The session was marked by protests, physical confrontations, and limited legislative activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:40 IST
Parliamentary Chaos: Opposition and Ruling Party Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of accusations, the Congress and ruling BJP in Gujarat have pointed fingers at each other for the disruptions witnessed during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament.

At a press conference in Vadodara, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil accused the BJP of deliberately causing chaos to prevent parliamentary discussions. He lamented that noise and slogans from the ruling party hampered proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, BJP's Gujarat president CR Paatil, in a video statement, refuted these claims by showcasing video footage from parliamentary sessions, holding the Congress responsible for the unrest. This blame game unfolds against the backdrop of a session marked by alleged assaults and limited productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024