Parliamentary Chaos: Opposition and Ruling Party Blame Game
In Gujarat, Congress and BJP have accused each other of causing disruptions during the Winter Session of Parliament. Congress claims that BJP incited chaos to stifle discussions, while BJP holds Congress responsible for hindering proceedings. The session was marked by protests, physical confrontations, and limited legislative activity.
In a heated exchange of accusations, the Congress and ruling BJP in Gujarat have pointed fingers at each other for the disruptions witnessed during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament.
At a press conference in Vadodara, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil accused the BJP of deliberately causing chaos to prevent parliamentary discussions. He lamented that noise and slogans from the ruling party hampered proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, BJP's Gujarat president CR Paatil, in a video statement, refuted these claims by showcasing video footage from parliamentary sessions, holding the Congress responsible for the unrest. This blame game unfolds against the backdrop of a session marked by alleged assaults and limited productivity.
