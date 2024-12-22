Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader's Remarks Stir Controversy Over Gandhi Siblings' Wayanad Triumphs

CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan's comments about Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's electoral victories in Wayanad have sparked backlash from Congress and IUML leaders. They accuse him of promoting a communal agenda in line with the Sangh Parivar to critique the Gandhis and appease BJP sympathies.

CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan's provocative remarks about the Lok Sabha wins of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have ignited heated criticism from Congress and IUML leaders. On Sunday, Congress leaders accused Vijayaraghavan of attempting to cozy up to the Sangh Parivar, while the IUML claimed he aimed to incite majority communalism.

The controversy erupted after Vijayaraghavan's statements at a party event in Wayanad, where he alleged that Rahul Gandhi's victories were aided by communal forces and that extremist supporters were present during Priyanka Gandhi's campaign. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal lambasted Vijayaraghavan for using inflammatory language that even the Sangh Parivar might shy away from and questioned whether his views reflected CPI(M) policy.

Citing a purported deal to appease the BJP, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan accused CPI(M) of supporting a communal agenda shared with the Sangh Parivar to evade scrutiny from central agencies. Meanwhile, KPCC Chief K. Sudhakaran criticized Vijayaraghavan's rhetoric as echoing anti-Muslim sentiments and undermining secular voter support. IUML voices also condemned the remarks as unfounded and reminiscent of BJP's divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

