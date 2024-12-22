Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Mohanty

Former Odisha Legislative Assembly member Bijaya Kumar Mohanty passed away at the age of 60. A two-time BJD MLA, Mohanty was known for his dedication to public service. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD President Naveen Patnaik expressed their condolences and highlighted his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:31 IST
Former Odisha Legislative Assembly member Bijaya Kumar Mohanty passed away on Sunday at the age of 60. Mohanty, who represented Bhubaneswar central constituency twice as a BJD MLA, had been battling health issues for several weeks. He was admitted to Capital Hospital after collapsing at a local guesthouse. Upon arrival, doctors conducted tests and declared him dead, according to Deputy Superintendent Dhananjaya Das.

Later, Mohanty's body was taken to the state assembly and the BJD party office, where fellow MLAs and party leaders gathered to pay their last respects. Having initially been elected to the state assembly in 2009 from the Bhubaneswar Madhya constituency, he successfully retained his seat in 2014.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief over Mohanty's demise, offering prayers for his soul's eternal peace. BJD President Naveen Patnaik also shared his sorrow over the loss, emphasizing Mohanty's lasting contributions to public welfare, a sentiment he echoed on social media platform X.

