Panama Stands Firm on Canal Sovereignty Amid U.S. Threats
Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has emphatically declared Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal amid threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to reclaim control. Mulino's recorded statement, shared on platform X, emphasized that the independence and sovereignty of Panama are non-negotiable.
Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has strongly reaffirmed the country's control over the Panama Canal following remarks from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggesting a potential reclamation of the canal by the United States.
In a statement released on social media platform X, Mulino stated, "Every square meter of the Panama canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging so," underlining the non-negotiable nature of the nation's sovereignty and independence.
The statement comes amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting Panama's firm stance in maintaining control over this crucial waterway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
