Left Menu

Panama Stands Firm on Canal Sovereignty Amid U.S. Threats

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has emphatically declared Panama's sovereignty over the Panama Canal amid threats from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to reclaim control. Mulino's recorded statement, shared on platform X, emphasized that the independence and sovereignty of Panama are non-negotiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 01:58 IST
Panama Stands Firm on Canal Sovereignty Amid U.S. Threats

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has strongly reaffirmed the country's control over the Panama Canal following remarks from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggesting a potential reclamation of the canal by the United States.

In a statement released on social media platform X, Mulino stated, "Every square meter of the Panama canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging so," underlining the non-negotiable nature of the nation's sovereignty and independence.

The statement comes amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting Panama's firm stance in maintaining control over this crucial waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024