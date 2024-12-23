New Leadership on Sikkim's Heights: Major General Rathore Takes Charge

In a significant leadership change, Major General MS Rathore has assumed command of the Indian Army's 17th Mountain Division. The new General Officer Commanding met with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday.

Tamang officially received Major General Rathore at his residence, Mintokgang, while also acknowledging the contributions of the previous GOC, Major General Amit Kabhtiyal.

The chief minister praised Kabhtiyal for his exemplary service and expressed confidence in Rathore's capability to lead effectively, wishing him a successful tenure ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)