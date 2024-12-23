Left Menu

New Leadership on Sikkim's Heights: Major General Rathore Takes Charge

Major General MS Rathore, newly appointed as the General Officer Commanding of the 17th Mountain Division, met with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The CM thanked outgoing GOC Major General Amit Kabhtiyal for his service and extended best wishes to Rathore for his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Major General MS Rathore has assumed command of the Indian Army's 17th Mountain Division. The new General Officer Commanding met with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday.

Tamang officially received Major General Rathore at his residence, Mintokgang, while also acknowledging the contributions of the previous GOC, Major General Amit Kabhtiyal.

The chief minister praised Kabhtiyal for his exemplary service and expressed confidence in Rathore's capability to lead effectively, wishing him a successful tenure ahead.

