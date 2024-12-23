Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash
Taiwan's cabinet has raised concerns about national security after the opposition-majority parliament passed laws to reallocate government spending, affecting defence budgets. Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun warns of increased debt-financing amid budget constraints. The ruling DPP plans administrative measures to counter the legislative changes threatening Taiwan's security.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a move that has sparked intense political debate, Taiwan's cabinet has voiced grave concerns over the potential impact on national security following legislative changes by the opposition-majority parliament. The newly passed laws mandate reallocation of government funding, significantly cutting defence expenditure.
According to Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun, the legislation could necessitate a considerable increase in debt-financing to accommodate new financial requirements. The government may need to cut 28% from its proposed budget for next year, particularly affecting a large portion of the defence budget.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party insist these financial shifts could jeopardize the island's safety amidst heightened military activities from China, urging all possible constitutional remedies to safeguard essential budgets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan
Syrian opposition war monitor says President Bashar Assad has left country to undisclosed location, reports AP.
ADB Partners with CEG and YIST for $200M Project to Advance Vocational Education in China
Syrian Forces Withdraw Amidst Opposition Gains: Tensions Escalate
Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP.