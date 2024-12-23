Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash

In a move that has sparked intense political debate, Taiwan's cabinet has voiced grave concerns over the potential impact on national security following legislative changes by the opposition-majority parliament. The newly passed laws mandate reallocation of government funding, significantly cutting defence expenditure.

According to Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun, the legislation could necessitate a considerable increase in debt-financing to accommodate new financial requirements. The government may need to cut 28% from its proposed budget for next year, particularly affecting a large portion of the defence budget.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party insist these financial shifts could jeopardize the island's safety amidst heightened military activities from China, urging all possible constitutional remedies to safeguard essential budgets.

