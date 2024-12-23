Left Menu

Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash

Taiwan's cabinet has raised concerns about national security after the opposition-majority parliament passed laws to reallocate government spending, affecting defence budgets. Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun warns of increased debt-financing amid budget constraints. The ruling DPP plans administrative measures to counter the legislative changes threatening Taiwan's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:33 IST
Taiwan's Security Concerns Over Budget Cuts Spark Political Clash
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a move that has sparked intense political debate, Taiwan's cabinet has voiced grave concerns over the potential impact on national security following legislative changes by the opposition-majority parliament. The newly passed laws mandate reallocation of government funding, significantly cutting defence expenditure.

According to Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun, the legislation could necessitate a considerable increase in debt-financing to accommodate new financial requirements. The government may need to cut 28% from its proposed budget for next year, particularly affecting a large portion of the defence budget.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party insist these financial shifts could jeopardize the island's safety amidst heightened military activities from China, urging all possible constitutional remedies to safeguard essential budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024