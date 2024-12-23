CPI(M) Counters Congress Amid Communalism Controversy
CPI(M) leaders defended politburo member A Vijayaraghavan amid controversy over his comments on Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's election wins. Vijayaraghavan accused Congress of aligning with communal forces for electoral gains. The CPI(M) maintains its stance against both minority and majority communalism, despite criticisms from Congress.
CPI(M) leaders rallied behind politburo member A Vijayaraghavan on Monday amid a political storm over his statements regarding Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's electoral successes in Wayanad.
Vijayaraghavan alleged that Rahul's wins were supported by communal forces, while extremist elements were noted at Priyanka's campaign events. Party leaders defended his remarks, emphasizing their opposition to both forms of communalism.
Accusations flew between CPI(M) and Congress, with the former insisting that Congress engaged in an 'unholy nexus' with communal outfits. Despite Congress's criticism, CPI(M) held firm on their policy against communalism in all forms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
