Chhagan Bhujbal's Political Moves: Meeting with Maharashtra CM

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis amidst political tensions in the state. The discussion revolved around the role of the OBC community and upcoming decisions affecting them. Bhujbal remains non-committal about switching to the BJP despite being excluded from the ministry expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:05 IST
In a decisive move highlighting state political dynamics, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal held discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The meeting centered on the prevailing political and social conditions, noted Bhujbal, who was joined by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal.

Bhujbal disclosed that Chief Minister Fadnavis acknowledged the critical influence of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the recent assembly elections. Assuring Bhujbal, Fadnavis emphasized his commitment to safeguarding the interests of the OBC community and mentioned the need for 10 to 12 days to deliberate further on their issues.

Despite speculation about a potential shift to the BJP, Bhujbal refrained from commenting on his political future. His noteworthy absence from the state legislature's winter session follows his dissatisfaction over being overlooked in the recent ministry expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

