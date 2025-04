Political Dynamics in Maharashtra: Shinde Meets Thackeray Ahead of Key Elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray at his residence in Dadar, marking Shinde's first visit since previous state assembly elections.

The meeting holds strategic importance as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, pending for three years, are anticipated. The visit hints at possible political alliances or discussions as Marathi language agitation and Mahim constituency's triangular battle previously shaped electoral dynamics.

Both leaders, along with their party colleagues, could be deliberating how to leverage current political energies and align interests with impending electoral contests. This meeting refocuses attention on regional politics, affirming its fluid nature in Maharashtra's evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)