Empowering Delhi's Women Ahead of Elections: Kejriwal's Promise

As Delhi prepares for its assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is actively engaging with women to facilitate their registration for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

On Sunday, Kejriwal reassured women that AAP volunteers would visit their homes to help complete the registration processes, eliminating the need for any travel.

The scheme, originally outlined in Delhi's 2024-25 budget, offers Rs 1,000 monthly to adult women, but Kejriwal has pledged to raise this to Rs 2,100 if AAP wins a third consecutive term. Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal assisted women with their OTPs and distributed registration cards during a recent event at Kidwai Nagar.

