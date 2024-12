Kremlin Dismisses Divorce Rumors: Asma al-Assad's Reported Separation Denied

The Kremlin officially dismissed claims from Turkish media alleging that Asma al-Assad, wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has filed for a divorce in Russia. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said these reports are not grounded in reality.

Reports from Turkish and Arabic media suggested that Mrs. al-Assad initiated divorce proceedings amid recent asylum granted to the Assad family in Russia, following a significant rebel advancement in Damascus.

Peskov reiterated via conference call that the claims about Asma al-Assad's purported legal and financial actions are false, underlining the inaccuracy of such media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)