Left Parties Intensify Opposition to Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Leaders of various Left parties in India have called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This demand comes in the wake of controversial remarks he made about BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha last week, which have sparked protests across the nation.

Following a meeting attended by CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP, and AIFB representatives, the Left expressed strong opposition to the 'one nation, one election' initiative. They argue it poses a direct threat to the federal structure, state legislature rights, and the democratic process.

The parties intend to conduct a series of protests, culminating in a nationwide protest day on December 30 to demand Shah's resignation. They also vowed to challenge any legislation facilitating simultaneous elections, citing concerns over centralization and the truncation of legislative terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)