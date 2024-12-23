Left Menu

Left Parties Intensify Opposition to Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

Leaders of Left parties have demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah following controversial comments he made about BR Ambedkar in Parliament. In response, they announced plans for a nationwide protest. The Left also criticized the 'one nation, one election' concept, viewing it as a threat to federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of various Left parties in India have called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This demand comes in the wake of controversial remarks he made about BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha last week, which have sparked protests across the nation.

Following a meeting attended by CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP, and AIFB representatives, the Left expressed strong opposition to the 'one nation, one election' initiative. They argue it poses a direct threat to the federal structure, state legislature rights, and the democratic process.

The parties intend to conduct a series of protests, culminating in a nationwide protest day on December 30 to demand Shah's resignation. They also vowed to challenge any legislation facilitating simultaneous elections, citing concerns over centralization and the truncation of legislative terms.

