Left Menu

Controversy over Custodial Death Sparks Political Outcry

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit, was killed in a custodial death while protecting the Constitution. This follows violence after vandalism in Parbhani, Maharashtra. Chief Minister Fadnavis disputes claims of brutality. Gandhi demands justice and accountability for those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:47 IST
Controversy over Custodial Death Sparks Political Outcry
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has raised serious allegations regarding the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit, in Parbhani, Maharashtra. Gandhi claimed that Suryavanshi was killed for defending the Constitution after violence erupted over the desecration of its replica.

Police authorities reported Suryavanshi was arrested during the unrest and later died in custody due to health issues. However, Gandhi cites photographic and post-mortem evidence to assert foul play, urging for justice and accountability.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a judicial probe, denying any police brutality. Fadnavis stated in the assembly that there was no evidence of torture, yet Gandhi insists the incident reflects a larger ideological issue in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024