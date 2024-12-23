Controversy over Custodial Death Sparks Political Outcry

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has raised serious allegations regarding the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi, a Dalit, in Parbhani, Maharashtra. Gandhi claimed that Suryavanshi was killed for defending the Constitution after violence erupted over the desecration of its replica.

Police authorities reported Suryavanshi was arrested during the unrest and later died in custody due to health issues. However, Gandhi cites photographic and post-mortem evidence to assert foul play, urging for justice and accountability.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated a judicial probe, denying any police brutality. Fadnavis stated in the assembly that there was no evidence of torture, yet Gandhi insists the incident reflects a larger ideological issue in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)