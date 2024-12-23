Union Minister Verma Highlights Border Concerns and Development Under Modi

Union Minister of State BL Verma on Monday voiced his concerns regarding the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, assuring that the government remains vigilant.

Speaking at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu, he praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for its critical role in protecting India's borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan. 'The situation in Bangladesh calls for attention, but our government, along with the External Affairs Ministry, is keenly observing developments,' Verma stated.

During the event, where 636 appointment letters were handed out, Verma criticized opposition parties for divisive political rhetoric while lauding Prime Minister Modi's significant strides in employment generation and development, dismissing allegations of electoral fraud as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)