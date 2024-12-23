Union Minister Verma Highlights Border Concerns and Development Under Modi
Union Minister of State BL Verma raised concerns about the situation in Bangladesh and commended the BSF for safeguarding India's borders. While criticizing divisive political statements and Congress's allegations of electoral fraud, Verma highlighted the developmental progress under Prime Minister Modi and the distribution of appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State BL Verma on Monday voiced his concerns regarding the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, assuring that the government remains vigilant.
Speaking at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu, he praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for its critical role in protecting India's borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan. 'The situation in Bangladesh calls for attention, but our government, along with the External Affairs Ministry, is keenly observing developments,' Verma stated.
During the event, where 636 appointment letters were handed out, Verma criticized opposition parties for divisive political rhetoric while lauding Prime Minister Modi's significant strides in employment generation and development, dismissing allegations of electoral fraud as baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Leads Global Employment Surge: A Bright Outlook for 2025
Youth Congress Amplifies Voices Against Unemployment and Drug Menace
Young Voices Rising: Tackling Unemployment and Drug Abuse in India
Mamata Banerjee Strengthens Anti-Fake Video Measures and Employment Initiatives
Youth Congress Stages Protest in Punjab Over Farmers' Rights and Unemployment