Left Menu

Union Minister Verma Highlights Border Concerns and Development Under Modi

Union Minister of State BL Verma raised concerns about the situation in Bangladesh and commended the BSF for safeguarding India's borders. While criticizing divisive political statements and Congress's allegations of electoral fraud, Verma highlighted the developmental progress under Prime Minister Modi and the distribution of appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:16 IST
Union Minister Verma Highlights Border Concerns and Development Under Modi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State BL Verma on Monday voiced his concerns regarding the unfolding situation in Bangladesh, assuring that the government remains vigilant.

Speaking at a Rozgar Mela in Jammu, he praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for its critical role in protecting India's borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan. 'The situation in Bangladesh calls for attention, but our government, along with the External Affairs Ministry, is keenly observing developments,' Verma stated.

During the event, where 636 appointment letters were handed out, Verma criticized opposition parties for divisive political rhetoric while lauding Prime Minister Modi's significant strides in employment generation and development, dismissing allegations of electoral fraud as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024