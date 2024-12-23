BJP Strengthens Hold in Mizoram's CADC Amid Political Shifts

Four members of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party leader confirmed on Monday.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka announced the switch, which increases the BJP's presence from nine to 13 seats in the 20-member council. This move gives them the necessary majority to form the board.

The political climate in the CADC has been tense since the ousting of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma on December 11 through a vote of no confidence initiated by ZPM members.

