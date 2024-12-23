Left Menu

BJP Strengthens Hold in Mizoram's CADC Amid Political Shifts

Four members of Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council from the Zoram People's Movement have joined the BJP, raising the party's dominance to 13 in the 20-member council. This development comes amid a political stalemate after the removal of the MNF-led Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:28 IST
BJP Strengthens Hold in Mizoram's CADC Amid Political Shifts
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party leader confirmed on Monday.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka announced the switch, which increases the BJP's presence from nine to 13 seats in the 20-member council. This move gives them the necessary majority to form the board.

The political climate in the CADC has been tense since the ousting of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma on December 11 through a vote of no confidence initiated by ZPM members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024