Odisha Congress Protests Demand Amit Shah's Resignation over Ambedkar Remark

The Congress plans to hold statewide protests in Odisha on Tuesday, calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his contentious remark about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, at a press conference, denounced Shah's statement, describing it as an insult to dalits, tribals, and minorities.

Amit Shah faces mounting criticism from opposition parties for his comments made during a parliamentary debate, drawing attention to alleged physical altercations involving BJP and Congress MPs in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)