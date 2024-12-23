Politics Intensify Over Custodial Death in Parbhani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using the custodial death of a Dalit man for political gain. Gandhi visited Parbhani to meet the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in custody, alleging it was because he was protecting the Constitution.

Suryavanshi was one of over 50 individuals arrested after violence erupted due to the desecration of a glass-enclosed Constitution replica near a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He died on December 15 at a hospital after complaining of chest pain, and Gandhi claims it was a 'cent per cent custodial death.'

In response, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, contended Gandhi's visit aimed to incite division, assuring that investigations are underway and any police misconduct proven in court will lead to severe consequences. A judicial probe into the violence has been initiated by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)