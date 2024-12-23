Left Menu

TMC's Rally Cry: Protests Erupt in West Bengal Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized rallies across West Bengal in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments on B R Ambedkar. Key TMC leaders led protests, accusing the BJP of a 'casteist and anti-Dalit mindset' while the BJP accused the TMC of manufacturing controversy.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:53 IST
Rallies were organized by the Trinamool Congress across Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal on Monday, following remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar. The events, held at the block and ward level from 2 pm to 3 pm, saw significant participation from ministers and party leaders.

Protesters carried flags, posters, and images of Ambedkar while voicing slogans against the Home Minister. Among those leading the protests were West Bengal Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim in the Chetla area and senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh in Maniktala. TMC's criticism continued in Howrah, led by State Minister of Food Processing Arup Roy, and in Canning, led by party MLA Saokat Molla.

The rallies were a reaction to what the TMC called the 'undemocratic and dictatorial attitude' of the BJP government. Criticism stemmed from Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate, comparing frequent mentions of Ambedkar's name to a fleeting trend, which drew ire from opposition parties and was labeled derogatory by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, BJP dismissed the protests as attempts by TMC to ignite controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

