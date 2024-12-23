Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Return from India

Bangladesh is requesting India to return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for judicial proceedings. This comes after her ousting and subsequent refuge in New Delhi. Diplomatic tensions have surfaced between the two nations, affecting their cultural and trade ties, as India hesitates on Bangladesh's request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:02 IST
Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Return from India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh has formally requested India to return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in New Delhi in August, for legal proceedings, according to the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

The request has added tension to the already strained relations between Bangladesh and India, which have long-standing trade and cultural connections. Hasina, ousted amid violent protests against her government, has been in India under contentious circumstances, with Bangladesh accusing her of several serious charges.

The call for Hasina's return coincides with efforts to mend bilateral relations during a visit by India's foreign secretary to Dhaka. However, the Indian government has not responded to the request, reflecting the delicate diplomatic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024