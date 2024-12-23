Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Return from India

Bangladesh has formally requested India to return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in New Delhi in August, for legal proceedings, according to the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

The request has added tension to the already strained relations between Bangladesh and India, which have long-standing trade and cultural connections. Hasina, ousted amid violent protests against her government, has been in India under contentious circumstances, with Bangladesh accusing her of several serious charges.

The call for Hasina's return coincides with efforts to mend bilateral relations during a visit by India's foreign secretary to Dhaka. However, the Indian government has not responded to the request, reflecting the delicate diplomatic situation.

