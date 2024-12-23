Middle East Geopolitics Shift: Jordan's Role in Syrian Reconstruction
Jordan's foreign minister Ayman al-Safadi met with Syria's new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, marking significant engagement by an Arab state with Syria's new administration. This meeting signifies changes in Middle Eastern geopolitics as Jordan pledges aid for Syria's reconstruction.
Concurrent to this, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, also arrived in Damascus, marking a new era of diplomatic interactions with Syria. The arrival was aboard the first Qatar Airways flight to the Syrian capital since the overthrowing of former President Bashar al-Assad. The new administration, led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, has shifted the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.
Jordan, a U.S.-allied Arab state, expressed its readiness to assist in Syria's reconstruction efforts. Al-Safadi emphasized the importance of combating regional security threats, including drug smuggling and the Islamic State, which remain persistent challenges for both countries.
