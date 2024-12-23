Left Menu

Middle East Geopolitics Shift: Jordan's Role in Syrian Reconstruction

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman al-Safadi met with Syria's new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, marking significant engagement by an Arab state with Syria's new administration. This meeting signifies changes in Middle Eastern geopolitics as Jordan pledges aid for Syria's reconstruction.

In a groundbreaking diplomatic move, Jordan's foreign minister Ayman al-Safadi met with Syria's new de facto ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus. This high-level engagement marks the most significant contact by an Arab state with Syria's Islamist-led administration.

Concurrent to this, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, also arrived in Damascus, marking a new era of diplomatic interactions with Syria. The arrival was aboard the first Qatar Airways flight to the Syrian capital since the overthrowing of former President Bashar al-Assad. The new administration, led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, has shifted the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.

Jordan, a U.S.-allied Arab state, expressed its readiness to assist in Syria's reconstruction efforts. Al-Safadi emphasized the importance of combating regional security threats, including drug smuggling and the Islamic State, which remain persistent challenges for both countries.

