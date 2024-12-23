Congress Demands Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Comments
The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and a public apology for his comments on BR Ambedkar in Parliament. They plan an 'Ambedkar Samman March' to press their demands, emphasizing the need for accountability and respect for Ambedkar's legacy.
The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit intensified its demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and a public apology following his remarks on BR Ambedkar made in Parliament. The party announced an 'Ambedkar Samman March' in Jammu to further push their demands.
Raman Bhalla, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir working president, reaffirmed the party's commitment to demanding Shah's resignation and public apology. He stated that the controversial remarks have incensed the nation, yet the prime minister remains silent.
Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma criticized Shah for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. The protest march is intended to highlight Ambedkar's legacy and the Congress' dedication to preserving his ideals, signaling the party's firm stance on the issue.
