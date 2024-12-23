Left Menu

Congress Condoles Worker’s Death Amidst Protest Tensions

A Congress delegation visited Deipar village, Gorakhpur, to comfort the family of Prabhat Pandey, who died during a protest. The delegation provided financial support, with Congress pledging to cover his sister's education and marriage. The party blames police actions, while authorities urge restraint in spreading rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:39 IST
Congress Condoles Worker’s Death Amidst Protest Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress delegation, led by state unit vice president Vishwavijay Singh and district president Nirmala Paswan, visited Deipar village in Gorakhpur on Monday. They expressed condolences to the family of Prabhat Pandey, a Congress worker who died during a protest in Lucknow on December 18. A cheque of Rs 10 lakh was handed to his father, Deepak Pandey.

The Congress party announced it would fund Prabhat's sister's education and marriage, emphasizing support for the bereaved family. Vishwavijay Singh criticized the BJP for what he termed ''derogatory'' remarks concerning the incident.

Prabhat Pandey's death has been attributed by the UP unit chief Ajay Rai to ''police brutality.'' However, police, who have filed an FIR, caution against rumor-mongering. They report the 28-year-old was brought dead to the hospital, with no visible injuries. A videographed postmortem will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024