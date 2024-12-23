Left Menu

Ethics Panel Concludes Investigation Into Gaetz's Misconduct

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has found that former Congressman Matt Gaetz paid a minor for sex and was involved in drug activities. The investigation revealed over $90,000 paid to several women and acceptance of luxury gifts, though it didn't result in federal charges.

Updated: 23-12-2024 18:52 IST
  • United States

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has concluded that Matt Gaetz, a former Congressman from Florida, violated multiple state laws. The investigation found that Gaetz engaged in illegal activities including paying a 17-year-old girl for sex and purchasing drugs. CBS News reported these findings, which are part of a comprehensive final draft of the committee's report.

Further allegations suggest Gaetz made substantial payments totaling over $90,000 to 12 women, which the panel believes were linked to sexual activities and drug usage. Although Gaetz has consistently denied these accusations, the findings led to his resignation from the House of Representatives following his nomination by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general—a role he later withdrew from amid potential confirmation issues.

Reported evidence from the committee's investigation included testimonies of consensual sexual encounters, though some women cited drug use may have affected their consent. The report also details Gaetz's engagement in illicit drug activity and violations of House rules concerning prostitution and statutory rape, along with receiving gifts that surpassed permitted limits, including luxury travel to The Bahamas in 2018.

