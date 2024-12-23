Tensions Surge in Jenin: Palestinian Authority Under Fire
Clashes in Jenin resulted in the death of a second Palestinian security force member amid heightened tensions between militants and the Palestinian Authority. A general strike was called by militants accusing the Authority of acting in favor of Israel. The situation follows increased violence in the region post-Hamas' 2023 Gaza attack.
In the volatile town of Jenin, West Bank, a second member of the Palestinian security forces has been reported killed during clashes with local militants. The death of 1st Sgt Mehran Qadoos was confirmed by Brig Gen Anwar Rajab.
The clashes mark a rare crackdown by the Palestinian Authority in Jenin, further straining its relationship with militant groups who accuse it of supporting ongoing Israeli occupation. Tensions remain high as militants call for a general strike to protest the Authority's actions.
The situation in Jenin unfolds against a backdrop of heightened unrest in the region, following Hamas' recent attack from Gaza which has intensified violence across Israeli-occupied territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats in Jammu and Kashmir
Naxalite Encounter: Seven Militants Killed in Chhattisgarh Operation
Militant Clash in Manipur: Security Forces Foil Armed Group
Delhi Meitei Group Calls for Action Against Kuki Militants in Manipur
Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Manipur