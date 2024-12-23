Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition
Bangladesh's interim government has requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, potentially straining bilateral relations. Hasina fled to India after protests toppled her government. The move follows accusations of crimes against humanity. India confirmed receiving the extradition request but has not commented further.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's interim government has officially requested the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, a move that could exacerbate tensions between the two neighbors.
The request, conveyed through a 'note verbale' by Bangladesh's high commission, has been confirmed received by India's External Affairs Ministry but remains unaddressed in terms of official comment.
Sheikh Hasina has been in India since early August after a student-led uprising in Bangladesh ended her 16-year rule. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has charged her, along with several former officials, with crimes against humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embassy in Chaos: Iranian Diplomatic Tensions Flare in Damascus
India Advocates for Minorities' Safety in Bangladesh Under Interim Government
India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Tensions: Addressing Minority Safety Concerns
Amnesty Demands Justice: Investigating Alleged Crimes Against Humanity in Congo
EU-India Diplomatic Tensions: Alleged Sanctions Violations Spotlighted