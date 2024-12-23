Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition

Bangladesh's interim government has requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, potentially straining bilateral relations. Hasina fled to India after protests toppled her government. The move follows accusations of crimes against humanity. India confirmed receiving the extradition request but has not commented further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:33 IST
  Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has officially requested the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, a move that could exacerbate tensions between the two neighbors.

The request, conveyed through a 'note verbale' by Bangladesh's high commission, has been confirmed received by India's External Affairs Ministry but remains unaddressed in terms of official comment.

Sheikh Hasina has been in India since early August after a student-led uprising in Bangladesh ended her 16-year rule. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has charged her, along with several former officials, with crimes against humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

