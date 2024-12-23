France's Political Chessboard: Bayrou's New Government Gamble

Francois Bayrou, France's new centrist prime minister, is on the verge of unveiling his government amid significant political pressures. The announcement is expected at 1730 GMT, with President Emmanuel Macron entrusting chief of staff Alexis Kohler with the reveal.

Bayrou is racing against time to secure a vote of confidence and a budget agreement as he maneuvers through a fragmented political landscape. His predecessor, Michel Barnier, faced a swift downfall due to budget opposition, and Bayrou is wary of similar pitfalls.

Despite attempts to unite factions, Bayrou faces pushback, particularly from the left. A recent poll reflected public dissatisfaction, putting early strain on his leadership. The far-right's recent gains add to his challenges, necessitating strategic coalition-building to secure parliamentary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)