Kerala CM Slams Amit Shah on Ambedkar Remarks

Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Marxist leader Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks concerning B R Ambedkar in Parliament. Vijayan accused Shah of advocating for 'Chaturvarnyam', the controversial four-tier caste system allegedly supported by the Sangh Parivar over the Indian Constitution.

Speaking at the closing public meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram district CPI(M) conference in Kovalam, Vijayan argued that the Sangh Parivar was absent from India's independence struggle and accused it of favoring a religious state while supporting the discriminatory caste system. He claimed that Shah's comments against Ambedkar reflected this mindset.

Vijayan further alleged inaccuracies in Shah's statements about financial aid for landslide-hit Wayanad, demanding transparency from the central government over its financial allocations. The CM also criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting communal forces to gain political leverage, warning that such tactics harm Kerala's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)