Ecuador's Political Drama: Judge Restores VP Veronica Abad

An Ecuadorean judge has overturned the temporary suspension of Vice-President Veronica Abad, posing a challenge to President Daniel Noboa's campaign plans for re-election.

Noboa and Abad, elected to complete their predecessors' terms, have faced ongoing conflict. Recently, Noboa appointed Abad as ambassador to Israel to oversee Ecuador's response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

President Noboa, who is considering campaign leave for the upcoming February 25 election, may rethink his plans if it means Abad will temporarily assume leadership of Ecuador.

