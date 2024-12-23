Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Drama: Judge Restores VP Veronica Abad

A judge in Ecuador has reinstated Vice-President Veronica Abad, affecting President Daniel Noboa's plans to take a campaign leave. Noboa and Abad, elected to complete their predecessors' terms, have clashed. Noboa sent Abad to Israel to manage Ecuador's response to the conflict with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:38 IST
An Ecuadorean judge has overturned the temporary suspension of Vice-President Veronica Abad, posing a challenge to President Daniel Noboa's campaign plans for re-election.

Noboa and Abad, elected to complete their predecessors' terms, have faced ongoing conflict. Recently, Noboa appointed Abad as ambassador to Israel to oversee Ecuador's response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

President Noboa, who is considering campaign leave for the upcoming February 25 election, may rethink his plans if it means Abad will temporarily assume leadership of Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

