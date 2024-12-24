Left Menu

Global Criticism Over Pakistan's Military Court Sentencing

The U.S., UK, and EU criticized Pakistan's military courts for sentencing 25 civilians involved in attacks on military facilities following former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest. Concerns were raised about a lack of fair trials, and Khan's ongoing legal battles highlight tensions with the military and political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 02:02 IST
The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union have expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan's military court sentencing of 25 civilians, critiquing the opaque process. This came after the civilians were linked to attacks on military sites following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sentences, ranging from two to ten years, have intensified fears among Khan's base that military courts are increasingly infringing upon civilian judicial processes. The U.S. State Department voiced deep concerns over the military tribunal's role in adjudicating civilian matters tied to protests on May 9, 2023.

British and EU officials echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing transgressions against international norms for fair trial rights. As Khan continues to face numerous legal challenges post-oust, allegations of military and political overreach persist, further stirring domestic and international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

