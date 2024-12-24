Global Criticism Over Pakistan's Military Court Sentencing

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union have expressed strong disapproval of Pakistan's military court sentencing of 25 civilians, critiquing the opaque process. This came after the civilians were linked to attacks on military sites following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sentences, ranging from two to ten years, have intensified fears among Khan's base that military courts are increasingly infringing upon civilian judicial processes. The U.S. State Department voiced deep concerns over the military tribunal's role in adjudicating civilian matters tied to protests on May 9, 2023.

British and EU officials echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing transgressions against international norms for fair trial rights. As Khan continues to face numerous legal challenges post-oust, allegations of military and political overreach persist, further stirring domestic and international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)