Nicaragua’s Banking System Faces State Control Overhaul

Nicaragua's government is poised to take control over its banking system by appointing private bank leadership. A new bill proposed by President Ortega would allow the national regulator to dissolve banks by decree. This marks increased state control, following past legislation ignoring international sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 03:06 IST
Nicaragua's legislature is gearing up for a crucial vote on a bill that proposes a major overhaul of the country's banking system, effectively granting the state significant control. If passed, this legislation, introduced by President Daniel Ortega, would empower the state to appoint leadership at private financial institutions.

This sweeping measure would also enable the national banking regulator to dissolve or liquidate banks by decree, signaling increased state influence over the financial sector. The proposal follows last month's legislative move requiring banks to sidestep sanctions against local Nicaraguans, further tightening state control.

Critics, including economist Marco Aurelio Pena, argue that the bill distorts market dynamics, emphasizing that there is a clear difference between regulation and administration. With the proposal expected to pass swiftly through the unicameral legislature, it could soon become law upon publication in the national gazette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

