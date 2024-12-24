Thailand's Advisory Council Challenges Central Bank Appointment

Thailand's state advisory council has flagged Kittiratt na Ranong as unqualified for the central bank chair role, reveals a confidential source. The council, serving as a legal advisory body for the government, raises concerns just as Kittiratt awaits cabinet approval.

Kittiratt, who previously held the position of finance minister, was selected by an independent panel but has not yet secured the necessary approvals to formalize his appointment. A source close to the matter indicates that the council's vetting process is ongoing, leaving Kittiratt's candidacy hanging in balance.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated on Tuesday that he hadn't received any formal opinion from the council. Should the council finalize its position against Kittiratt, the government may need to seek an alternative candidate for the pivotal central bank role.

