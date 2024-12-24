Left Menu

Thailand's Advisory Council Challenges Central Bank Appointment

Thailand's state advisory council has found Kittiratt na Ranong, the government-backed choice for the central bank's chair, unqualified. Kittiratt, a former finance minister, is awaiting cabinet approval. The council's vetting process is incomplete, and a final decision remains pending, as stated by another knowledgeable source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:24 IST
Thailand's Advisory Council Challenges Central Bank Appointment
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's state advisory council has flagged Kittiratt na Ranong as unqualified for the central bank chair role, reveals a confidential source. The council, serving as a legal advisory body for the government, raises concerns just as Kittiratt awaits cabinet approval.

Kittiratt, who previously held the position of finance minister, was selected by an independent panel but has not yet secured the necessary approvals to formalize his appointment. A source close to the matter indicates that the council's vetting process is ongoing, leaving Kittiratt's candidacy hanging in balance.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated on Tuesday that he hadn't received any formal opinion from the council. Should the council finalize its position against Kittiratt, the government may need to seek an alternative candidate for the pivotal central bank role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024