Prakash Karat to Inaugurate 24th CPI(M) Tripura State Conference

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat will inaugurate the party's 24th Tripura state conference on December 29. The conference will address political, social, and economic issues in the state. The event, including a rally at Vivekananda ground, will shape the party's future roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:15 IST
  India
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat is set to inaugurate the party's 24th state conference in Tripura on December 29, according to party officials. The much-anticipated event will take place at Town Hall, spanning three days from December 29 to 31.

CPI(M) coordinator Prakash Karat, alongside politburo member Brinda Karat, will actively participate in the conference, as confirmed by CPI(M) Tripura Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury. Attendees can also look forward to a significant rally at Vivekananda ground featuring speeches from Karat and other senior party leaders.

Having dominated Tripura's political landscape for 35 years, the CPI(M) aims to address pressing political, social, and economic issues during the conference. Party leaders will deliberate on these aspects and lay out a strategic roadmap to regain influence lost in the 2018 elections to the BJP-IPFT coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

