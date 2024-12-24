South Korea Faces Rising Political Tensions: Impeachment Bill Looms

South Korea's political landscape is heating up as the Democratic Party (DP) prepares to submit an impeachment bill against acting President Han Duck-soo. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions following President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law on December 3, an act that intensified scrutiny from opposition parties.

If the bill passes, it would prompt an immediate shift in leadership, with the finance minister poised to take over as acting president, according to South Korean law. The DP's decision stems from Han's postponement in approving legislation to investigate Yoon's actions, further straining relations. A vote on the bill is anticipated within 72 hours of its introduction.

The political wrangling has sparked concerns about South Korea's stability, as economic repercussions loom. An unnamed official from Han's office warned of the potential negative impact on international trust and economic conditions. The impeachment crisis also challenges South Korea's diplomatic ties, notably with the United States, amid ongoing strategic communications.

