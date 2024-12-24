Political Turmoil in South Korea: Impeachment Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's main opposition party has put its plan to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo on hold. Initially set for a Tuesday introduction, the bill now awaits a later decision, as confirmed by party officials. This pause adds another layer of uncertainty to a nation already grappling with political upheaval following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and his martial law bid last December.

The Democratic Party's (DP) reticence comes after acting President Han postponed the enactment of a special counsel to investigate Yoon's controversial actions. The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, views Han's actions as a delay tactic protecting Yoon, whose powers are currently suspended pending a Constitutional Court review. If the impeachment motion proceeds, and Han is removed, the finance minister would assume the acting presidency according to the nation's legal hierarchy.

Despite criticism from the international community and warnings that further instability could harm the economy, domestic political tensions intensified. With U.S.-South Korea communications resuming under Han's leadership, any shift might impact international alliances. Meanwhile, Yoon has stayed out of the public eye, focusing on his defense in the Constitutional Court's proceedings regarding his attempted martial order, as advised by his legal counsel.

