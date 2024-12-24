Reimagining Royalty: Greece's Former Royals Regain Citizenship
Greece's former royal family has regained Greek citizenship after 50 years, pledging loyalty to the republic. Reactions are mixed due to their chosen surname and political implications. The former monarchy's return is a significant moment, coinciding with debates on immigration policies and citizenship rights for long-term residents.
In a historic move, Greece has reinstated citizenship for its former royal family, ending five decades of exile and signaling a new chapter in the family's relationship with the nation.
The decision, affecting ten family members, including descendants of the late King Constantine, has sparked mixed reactions across the political spectrum.
Critics, notably from leftwing parties, argue the chosen surname 'De Gréce' is unconstitutional and evoke broader issues surrounding citizenship for long-term migrants in Greece.
