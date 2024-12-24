Reimagining Royalty: Greece's Former Royals Regain Citizenship

In a historic move, Greece has reinstated citizenship for its former royal family, ending five decades of exile and signaling a new chapter in the family's relationship with the nation.

The decision, affecting ten family members, including descendants of the late King Constantine, has sparked mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

Critics, notably from leftwing parties, argue the chosen surname 'De Gréce' is unconstitutional and evoke broader issues surrounding citizenship for long-term migrants in Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)