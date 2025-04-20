RPP Leaders Defy Restrictions Amidst Monarchy Restoration Protests in Nepal

Nepal Police have arrested leaders of the royalist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), including President Rajendra Lingden, Vice President Buddhiman Tamang, and Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi, for defying a prohibitory order during a protest in Singhadurbar, the nation's administrative hub.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the arrest of previously detained leaders, with participants carrying placards demanding their release. Deepak Bahadur Singh, who evaded arrest, stated that breaching the restricted area was a triumph for their cause against the government.

Demonstrators, led by the RPP, called for the return of the monarchy and criticized major political leaders. The RPP has been persistently advocating for leaders' release after violent incidents earlier this year. Representing a segment of Nepal's population, the party seeks the reinstatement of Hindu state status and monarchy.

