Odisha Congress Protests Against Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Odisha Congress on Tuesday orchestrated the 'Ambedkar Samman March' throughout the state in a vocal protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory statements concerning BR Ambedkar.

Crowds bearing posters and images of Ambedkar amassed in cities including Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Dhenkanal, and Malkangiri, loudly denouncing the BJP while accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha debate over the Constitution.

In addition to public demonstrations, Congress leaders presented a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, urging Shah's apology and resignation. The CPI(M) joined the protest, decrying Shah's comments as offensive and anti-minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)