Odisha Congress Protests Against Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Odisha Congress held 'Ambedkar Samman March' across the state, protesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged remarks against BR Ambedkar. Leaders submitted a memorandum to President Murmu demanding an apology. The CPI(M) also protested, condemning the remarks as anti-tribal and anti-dalit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha Congress on Tuesday orchestrated the 'Ambedkar Samman March' throughout the state in a vocal protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged derogatory statements concerning BR Ambedkar.

Crowds bearing posters and images of Ambedkar amassed in cities including Bhubaneswar, Koraput, Dhenkanal, and Malkangiri, loudly denouncing the BJP while accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a recent Rajya Sabha debate over the Constitution.

In addition to public demonstrations, Congress leaders presented a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, urging Shah's apology and resignation. The CPI(M) joined the protest, decrying Shah's comments as offensive and anti-minority.

