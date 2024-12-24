Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Political Unrest

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul engaged in crucial discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, as the political landscape in South Korea undergoes dramatic changes. The meeting served as an attempt to reassure China that South Korea's collaborative policies remain steadfast.

According to South Korea's foreign ministry, despite the ongoing political turmoil, which includes the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the suspension of his powers following a brief period of martial law on December 3, diplomatic relations with China will remain a priority under the acting presidency.

This engagement between the two foreign ministers signifies South Korea's commitment to sustaining its diplomatic posture, even amidst internal crisis, emphasizing the importance of stability and continuity in foreign relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)