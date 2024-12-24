'PDA Charcha': Empowering Marginalized Through Dialogue in UP
The Samajwadi Party launches 'PDA Charcha' programs across Uttar Pradesh constituencies to promote Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideals. Targeting backward classes, Dalits, and minorities, discussions will focus on social justice, unemployment, inflation, and reservation. The initiative aims to raise voter awareness and ensure marginalized groups' active democratic participation.
The Samajwadi Party announced plans to launch 'PDA Charcha' programs across every assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh from December 26 to January 25. The initiative is designed to safeguard the Constitution and spread the ideals of Dr. BR Ambedkar, highlighting key issues such as social justice and unemployment.
Organized sector-wise, the programs anticipate participation from party representatives and organizational leaders, focusing discussions on social justice, reservation, unemployment, and caste-based surveys. The overarching aim is to enhance voter awareness, unite marginalized communities, and educate them about their rights.
The party criticized a recent statement in Parliament, calling it disrespectful to Ambedkar, and accused dominant forces of undermining his legacy to weaken marginalized groups' unity. Through these discussions, the Samajwadi Party aims to counter divisive tactics and strengthen the solidarity of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.
