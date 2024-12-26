Political Tensions Escalate: Congress and BJP Exchange Barbs

In a heated exchange of political allegations, Congress leader Ripun Bora expressed on Thursday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's accusations toward the Congress party are grounded in frustration. Bora suggested that Fadnavis's comments, which claim the party distorts speeches to damage the reputations of national figures, reflect the escalating tension due to Congress's rising popularity.

Bora further contended that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks substantive responses to alleged insults and is deflecting the issue by bringing up irrelevant matters. He remarked, "The BJP has no answers for the insults they have made and are merely attempting to divert attention."

The controversy was sparked by statements from CM Fadnavis on December 25, where he accused Congress of fearing any leader becoming more prominent than the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to historical insults towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Fadnavis's accusations extended to claims that Congress manipulated speeches from BJP leaders Amit Shah and PM Modi as political strategy.

On December 24, Fadnavis had already accused Congress of playing politics through an edited video of Amit Shah. He demanded an apology from Congress, alleging that they disrupted Parliamentary proceedings. In his critique, Fadnavis highlighted PM Modi's revelation of past Congress insults to Indian constitutional figures, arguing that such tactics signal the Congress's efforts to regain lost political ground.

The exchange underscores ongoing partisan tensions, with Fadnavis emphasizing that BJP leaders like Amit Shah and PM Modi could never disrespect Dr. Ambedkar, a revered national icon, even in their dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)