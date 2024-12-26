Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Congress and BJP Exchange Barbs

Congress leader Ripun Bora criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's claims against the party as expressions of frustration, alleging BJP's attempts to redirect attention amidst disputes. The controversy revolves around accusations of edited speeches from BJP leaders and historical critiques involving the Nehru-Gandhi family and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:19 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Congress and BJP Exchange Barbs
Congress leader Ripun Bora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political allegations, Congress leader Ripun Bora expressed on Thursday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's accusations toward the Congress party are grounded in frustration. Bora suggested that Fadnavis's comments, which claim the party distorts speeches to damage the reputations of national figures, reflect the escalating tension due to Congress's rising popularity.

Bora further contended that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lacks substantive responses to alleged insults and is deflecting the issue by bringing up irrelevant matters. He remarked, "The BJP has no answers for the insults they have made and are merely attempting to divert attention."

The controversy was sparked by statements from CM Fadnavis on December 25, where he accused Congress of fearing any leader becoming more prominent than the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to historical insults towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Fadnavis's accusations extended to claims that Congress manipulated speeches from BJP leaders Amit Shah and PM Modi as political strategy.

On December 24, Fadnavis had already accused Congress of playing politics through an edited video of Amit Shah. He demanded an apology from Congress, alleging that they disrupted Parliamentary proceedings. In his critique, Fadnavis highlighted PM Modi's revelation of past Congress insults to Indian constitutional figures, arguing that such tactics signal the Congress's efforts to regain lost political ground.

The exchange underscores ongoing partisan tensions, with Fadnavis emphasizing that BJP leaders like Amit Shah and PM Modi could never disrespect Dr. Ambedkar, a revered national icon, even in their dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024